Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) Shares Up 1.1%

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.55 and last traded at $6.50. 33,030 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 42,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.43.

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.19 and its 200 day moving average is $5.13.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.23). Fathom had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 41.64%. The business had revenue of $83.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.00 million. Research analysts expect that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Scott N. Flanders purchased 14,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.63 per share, with a total value of $82,969.31. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 94,927 shares in the company, valued at $534,439.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 16,937 shares of company stock valued at $95,645. Insiders own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Fathom by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,491,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,957,000 after purchasing an additional 233,001 shares during the period. Herr Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Fathom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,897,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Fathom by 8.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 351,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after buying an additional 28,146 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC grew its position in Fathom by 8.8% during the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 312,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 25,130 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Fathom during the first quarter valued at approximately $850,000. 21.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.

