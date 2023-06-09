FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $265.00 price objective on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $282.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set a hold rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $244.39.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX stock opened at $225.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. FedEx has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $248.76.

FedEx Increases Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.59 EPS. Analysts forecast that FedEx will post 14.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.72%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,363.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen E. Gorman acquired 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $230.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,283.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,486 shares of company stock worth $34,001,009 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FedEx

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter worth about $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 85.7% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 1,957.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 144 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in FedEx by 105.6% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 146 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

