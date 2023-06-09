FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGFPP) Shares Down 13.7%

FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGFPP – Get Rating) dropped 13.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.24 and last traded at $14.24. Approximately 1,444 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 1,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.50.

FG Financial Group Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.93.

Get FG Financial Group alerts:

FG Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st.

FG Financial Group Company Profile

FG Financial Group, Inc operates as a reinsurance and investment management holding company in the United States. The company offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance products and services. It also operates a special purpose acquisition company platform (SPAC) that provides various strategic, administrative, and regulatory support services to newly formed SPACs for a monthly fee.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FG Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FG Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.