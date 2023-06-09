FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) CFO Sells $113,065.38 in Stock

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 13,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $113,065.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 454,776 shares in the company, valued at $3,792,831.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

FIGS Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:FIGS opened at $8.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 104.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.49. FIGS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $13.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.48.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $120.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.65 million. FIGS had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in FIGS by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in FIGS by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 248,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in FIGS by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in FIGS in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in FIGS by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,370,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,045,000 after purchasing an additional 71,590 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FIGS. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of FIGS from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of FIGS from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of FIGS in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of FIGS from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of FIGS from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.94.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

