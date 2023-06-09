FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) CFO Sells $113,065.38 in Stock

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 13,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $113,065.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 454,776 shares in the company, valued at $3,792,831.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
FIGS Stock Up 1.8 %
NYSE:FIGS opened at $8.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 104.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.49. FIGS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $13.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.48.
FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $120.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.65 million. FIGS had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on FIGS. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of FIGS from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of FIGS from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of FIGS in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of FIGS from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of FIGS from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.94.
FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.
