Financial Analysis: H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) and Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF)

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF – Get Rating) and Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF – Get Rating) are both real estate companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and Covivio’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio H&R Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A $1.48 5.27 Covivio N/A N/A N/A $2.95 16.68

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Covivio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets H&R Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A Covivio N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.4%. Covivio pays an annual dividend of $2.93 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust pays out 76.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Covivio pays out 99.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and Covivio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score H&R Real Estate Investment Trust 0 1 0 0 2.00 Covivio 0 0 1 0 3.00

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus target price of $14.25, suggesting a potential upside of 82.86%. Covivio has a consensus target price of $61.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.98%. Given H&R Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe H&R Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Covivio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.6% of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.2% of Covivio shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About H&R Real Estate Investment Trust

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $11.4 billion as at December 31, 2022. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio comprised of high-quality residential, industrial, office and retail properties comprising over 28.7 million square feet.

About Covivio

Covivio SA is a property investment company, which owns, operates and manages real estate properties. It operates through following business segments: France Offices, Italy Offices, Hotels in Europe, German Residential, Germany Offices, and Other. The France Offices segment operates office property assets located in France. The Italy Offices segment operates office and commercial property assets located in Italy. The Hotels in Europe segment operates commercial buildings largely in the hotel segment and Hotel Operating properties held by Covivio Hotels. The Germany Residential segment operates residential real estate assets in Germany held by Immeo SE. The Germany Offices segment operates office real estate assets located in Germany held by the Covivio group via its subsidiary Covivio Office Holding. The Other segments includes non-significant activities such as car park rentals and the French residential business. The company was founded on December 2, 1963 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

