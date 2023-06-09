Findev (CVE:FDI) Shares Down 3.5%

Findev Inc. (CVE:FDI – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.42. Approximately 23,001 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 264% from the average daily volume of 6,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

Findev Trading Down 3.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$11.89 million, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.46 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.47.

Findev (CVE:FDI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.81 million during the quarter.

Findev Company Profile

Findev Inc, real estate finance company, provides real estate financing secured by investment properties and real estate developments in Canada. It targets real estate projects that include condominiums, purpose-built rentals, townhouses, low-rise/subdivisions, and retail developments. The company was formerly known as TransGaming Inc and changed its name to Findev Inc in October 2016.

