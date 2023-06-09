FireAngel Safety Technology Group (LON:FA) Stock Price Down 29.6%

Shares of FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc (LON:FA – Get Rating) fell 29.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.75 ($0.06). 1,638,495 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.75 ($0.08).

The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 8.34 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 8.69.

FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells home safety products and accessories in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers smoke and carbon monoxide (CO) detectors and accessories under the Fire Angel, Fire Angel Connected, Fire Angel Specification, FireAngel Pro Connected, AngelEye, and Pace Sensors brands, as well as CO sensors.

