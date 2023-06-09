First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Director William H. Fenstermaker Acquires 10,000 Shares

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) Director William H. Fenstermaker bought 10,000 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.62 per share, with a total value of $116,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 256,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,345.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of FHN stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $11.81. The company had a trading volume of 472,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,337,901. First Horizon Co. has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $24.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.09 and a 200-day moving average of $19.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.89.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 24.76%. The company had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

FHN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of First Horizon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of First Horizon from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Horizon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FHN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,160,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in First Horizon by 131.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 23,529 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 280,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at about $798,000. 77.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

