First Republic Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 272,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 105,138 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of American Tower worth $57,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMT. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 138.9% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of American Tower by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 33.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in American Tower by 1.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMT. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.56.

American Tower stock opened at $190.02 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $178.17 and a 12-month high of $282.47. The company has a market capitalization of $88.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $197.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.79.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 208.00%.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

