First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $50.20 Million Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,507,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 238,677 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.39% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $50,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 49,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 7,147 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 25,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 540,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,005,000 after buying an additional 48,689 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $546,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $650,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $197,242.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,930 shares in the company, valued at $892,729.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $40.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.14 and a 52 week high of $40.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays cut their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of marketing, communications, and business transformation services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Data, and Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising and Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions.

Recommended Stories

