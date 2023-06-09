First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $53.03 Million Position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 779,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245,668 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $53,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC raised its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 683.9% in the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000.

NYSEARCA:AVUS opened at $73.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.58. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $61.78 and a 1 year high of $74.49.

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

