First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $55.15 Million Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 351,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,567 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $55,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LWM Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $162.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.32. The firm has a market cap of $66.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.89 and a 52-week high of $175.98.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WM. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 30th. TD Cowen began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.64.

Waste Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.