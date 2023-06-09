First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 30,261 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,660 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,261 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Illumina worth $60,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ILMN. Regent Investment Management LLC increased its position in Illumina by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Illumina by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,883 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Illumina by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,351 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Illumina by 28.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Illumina by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 312 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN opened at $202.72 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.45 and a 52 week high of $248.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11, a PEG ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $211.69 and a 200-day moving average of $209.90.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 100.92%. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ILMN shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Illumina from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Illumina in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.70.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

