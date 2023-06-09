First Republic Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 307,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,889 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $41,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schubert & Co raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NVO opened at $157.15 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $95.02 and a 12 month high of $172.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $164.46 and a 200-day moving average of $146.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $352.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.48.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.53% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.33.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

