First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 60,182 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 60,182 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Zebra Technologies worth $35,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 13.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 45.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 28.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ZBRA opened at $278.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $281.69 and a 200-day moving average of $285.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.66. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $224.87 and a twelve month high of $365.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Zebra Technologies

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZBRA. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Stephens raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Zebra Technologies from $385.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Zebra Technologies from $365.00 to $322.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.14.

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.