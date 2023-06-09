First Republic Investment Management Inc. Trims Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,282,463 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 99,029 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $34,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in HP during the first quarter worth $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in HP during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in HP by 462.9% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in HP by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,255 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in HP by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,295 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of HP in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on HP from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.81.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $30.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.01. The firm has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.08 and a 52-week high of $36.23.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.07 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 121.57% and a net margin of 4.75%. HP’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.77%.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $1,121,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,612,568.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $124,366.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,778.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $1,121,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,612,568.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,495 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,024. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

