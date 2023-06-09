First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD) Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD – Get Rating) were up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $52.24 and last traded at $52.20. Approximately 228,618 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 336,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.82.

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth about $674,420,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 404.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 486,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,262,000 after acquiring an additional 390,112 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 332,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,272,000 after acquiring an additional 133,305 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 298,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,500,000 after acquiring an additional 138,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $12,982,000.

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Consumer Discretionary Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

