First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Shares Purchased by PCG Wealth Advisors LLC

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Rating) by 593.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,160 shares during the period. First Trust Senior Loan ETF makes up 1.1% of PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 167.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 21,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 13,633 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 32,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $10,461,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,154,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FTSL traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.18. 72,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,905. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $43.80 and a 52-week high of $46.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.16.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

