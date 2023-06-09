Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) PT Raised to $31.00

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by HSBC from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Fluence Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fluence Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim upped their target price on Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Fluence Energy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fluence Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $26.44.

Fluence Energy Stock Performance

Shares of FLNC stock opened at $25.33 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.79. Fluence Energy has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $27.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -23.24 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fluence Energy ( NASDAQ:FLNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 25.16% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $698.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.51 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fluence Energy will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fluence Energy news, SVP Carolee Couch sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $1,139,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,336. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fluence Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Siemens AG bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $681,508,000. Siemens Pension Trust E V bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter worth $323,254,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 30.8% in the third quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,988,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,192,000 after acquiring an additional 938,532 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,122,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,973,000 after acquiring an additional 46,909 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Fluence Energy by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,599,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,424,000 after purchasing an additional 33,598 shares during the period. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

