Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) Plans $0.13 Dividend

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 8th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1324 per share by the transportation company on Monday, June 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 12th.
Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:VIAAY opened at $11.81 on Friday. Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $6.62 and a one year high of $11.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.45.
Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
