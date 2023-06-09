Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) Plans $0.13 Dividend

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 8th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1324 per share by the transportation company on Monday, June 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 12th.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:VIAAY opened at $11.81 on Friday. Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $6.62 and a one year high of $11.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.45.

Get Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of civil airports and related facilities in Austria. It manages the Vienna airport. The company operates through five segments: Airport, Handling & Security Services, Retail & Properties, Malta, and Other.

Receive News & Ratings for Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.