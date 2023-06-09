Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Director Sells $150,642.39 in Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) Director Edwin J. Santos sold 4,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $150,642.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,783.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Flywire Stock Performance

Flywire stock opened at $32.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.42. Flywire Co. has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $32.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Flywire alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flywire

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLYW. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Flywire by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,221,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924,057 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Flywire by 438.7% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,456,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,717 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Flywire by 1,254.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,800,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,446 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Flywire by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,281,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,222 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Flywire by 165.7% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,178,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Flywire

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FLYW. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Flywire from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Flywire from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Flywire from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Flywire from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flywire currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

(Get Rating)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.