FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 706,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 121,860 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned 0.56% of FMC worth $88,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FMC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 9.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter worth $191,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the first quarter worth $224,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the first quarter valued at $383,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in FMC by 872,245.0% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 174,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,955,000 after purchasing an additional 174,449 shares during the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC Stock Down 3.9 %

FMC stock traded down $4.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.66. 941,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.23. The firm has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.82. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $98.24 and a 1 year high of $134.38.

FMC Dividend Announcement

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on FMC from $148.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of FMC from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on FMC from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at FMC

In related news, CEO Mark Douglas bought 4,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $115.53 per share, for a total transaction of $476,099.13. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 41,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,814,366.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FMC Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

