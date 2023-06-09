Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Upgraded at Citigroup

Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Fortescue Metals Group Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:FSUGY traded up $0.81 on Thursday, hitting $27.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,637. Fortescue Metals Group has a 12 month low of $18.64 and a 12 month high of $32.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.62.

About Fortescue Metals Group

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. engages in the development of iron ore deposits. It operates through the following segments: Iron Ore, Fortescue Future Industries (FFI), and Corporate. The Iron Ore segments comprises of the exploration, development, production, processing, sale and transportation of iron ore, and the exploration for other minerals.

