Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Upgraded at Citigroup

Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Fortescue Metals Group Trading Up 3.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:FSUGY traded up $0.81 on Thursday, hitting $27.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,637. Fortescue Metals Group has a 12 month low of $18.64 and a 12 month high of $32.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.62.
About Fortescue Metals Group
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fortescue Metals Group (FSUGY)
- Hooker Furnishings Discount To Book, A Value Play?
- REV Group Shifts Into High Gear: Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Kirkland’s Cycle Pick Up Again? Earnings May Have An Answer
- Don’t Bet On A Rally In Stitch Fix, Invest In The Future
- 2 Dow Stocks Trading Less Than 10x Earnings are Blue Chip Values
Receive News & Ratings for Fortescue Metals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortescue Metals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.