Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) VP Donald P. Kenney Sells 27,684 Shares

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) VP Donald P. Kenney sold 27,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total transaction of $2,726,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,546,717.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Franklin Electric Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ FELE traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,051. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.38 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.84.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The company had revenue of $484.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Franklin Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Electric Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.79%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Electric from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Franklin Electric in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.33.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Electric

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 20.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Franklin Electric by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Electric by 1.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,638,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

Featured Stories

