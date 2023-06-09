Franklin Exponential Data ETF (BATS:XDAT) Shares Up 0.2%

Franklin Exponential Data ETF (BATS:XDAT – Get Rating) shot up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.82 and last traded at $18.72. 799 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $18.68.

Franklin Exponential Data ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Exponential Data ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Franklin Exponential Data ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Exponential Data ETF (BATS:XDAT – Get Rating) by 83.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,697 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 24.96% of Franklin Exponential Data ETF worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Franklin Exponential Data ETF Company Profile

The Franklin Exponential Data ETF (XDAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund is actively-managed to invest in global companies believed to benefit from or facilitate Big Data and its applications such as AI, augmented and virtual reality, software-as-a-service, and personalized advertising and healthcare.

