Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (BATS:LVHI) Trading 0.2% Higher

Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (BATS:LVHI – Get Rating) traded up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.02 and last traded at $26.95. 295,580 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.91.

Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $371.91 million, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LVHI. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $755,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 5,825.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 283,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,641,000 after buying an additional 278,748 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,190,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 7,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 364.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 150,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after buying an additional 118,107 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Company Profile

The Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (LVHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an all-cap index of developed ex-US stocks, selected and weighted to emphasize profitability, high dividends, low price volatility and low earnings volatility.

