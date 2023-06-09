Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.22 and last traded at $25.22. Approximately 519 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.
Fraport Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.06.
Fraport Company Profile
Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide engages in the international airport business. It also offers operation and management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail and Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities and Services. The Aviation segment refers to the airside and terminal management as well as corporate safety, and security.
