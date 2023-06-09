Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $36.25

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €36.25 ($38.98) and traded as high as €41.01 ($44.10). Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA shares last traded at €40.90 ($43.98), with a volume of 285,421 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FME shares. UBS Group set a €38.00 ($40.86) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays set a €32.00 ($34.41) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €46.83 ($50.35) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. HSBC set a €33.00 ($35.48) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.00 ($22.58) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €41.68 and its 200-day moving average is €36.42.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.