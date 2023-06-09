Frontier Investment (OTCMKTS:FICVU) Trading Up 0.1%

Frontier Investment Corp (OTCMKTS:FICVU – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.36 and last traded at $10.36. Approximately 45,476 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 348% from the average daily volume of 10,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.35.

Frontier Investment Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Frontier Investment by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 229,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 22,833 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Frontier Investment by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 17,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Frontier Investment by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 5,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Frontier Investment by 132.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter.

Frontier Investment Company Profile

Frontier Investment Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search in the technology, digital media, e-commerce, financial technology, and digital services sectors in the Middle East, North Africa, Turkey, Sub-Saharan Africa, and South and Southeast Asia.

