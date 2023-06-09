FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) Insider Acquires $33,886.55 in Stock

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Get Rating) insider Fsh Seed Capital Vehicle I. Llc bought 7,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.57 per share, for a total transaction of $33,886.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 193,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,297.91. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

FS Credit Opportunities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FSCO opened at $4.56 on Friday. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $5.97.

FS Credit Opportunities Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0495 per share. This is a positive change from FS Credit Opportunities’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st.

