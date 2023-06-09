FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) Insider Fsh Seed Capital Vehicle I. Llc Buys 47,694 Shares of Stock

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Get Rating) insider Fsh Seed Capital Vehicle I. Llc bought 47,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.67 per share, for a total transaction of $222,730.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 240,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,335.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

FS Credit Opportunities Price Performance

NYSE FSCO opened at $4.58 on Friday. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $5.97.

Get FS Credit Opportunities alerts:

FS Credit Opportunities Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.0495 dividend. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.96%. This is an increase from FS Credit Opportunities’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FS Credit Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Credit Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.