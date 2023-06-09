Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.06

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.06 and traded as high as $1.36. Future FinTech Group shares last traded at $1.34, with a volume of 31,352 shares traded.

Future FinTech Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Future FinTech Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Future FinTech Group by 86.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 33,974 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Future FinTech Group by 6,754.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 88,078 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Future FinTech Group by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 823,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 201,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Future FinTech Group Company Profile

Future FinTech Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a real name blockchain based e-commerce platform. Its activities include a blockchain-based online shopping mall platform, Chain Cloud Mall (CCM), a cross-border e-commerce platform (NONOGIRL), an incubator for blockchain based application projects, and a digital payment system (DCON).

