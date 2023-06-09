G City (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) Trading Up 8.3%

G City Ltd (OTCMKTS:GZTGF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.25 and last traded at $3.25. Approximately 850 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 2,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

G City Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.66.

About G City

G City Ltd. engages in the acquisition, improvement, development, and management of income-producing real estate for mixed uses including commercial, office, and residential around the world, and focusing on densely populated urban areas in major cities. It operates through the following geographic segments: Northern Europe, Central and Eastern Europe, Israel, Brazil, United States, and Other Segments.

