G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) PT Raised to $23.00 at KeyCorp

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.36% from the stock’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GIII. Barclays upped their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.14.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

G-III Apparel Group Stock Performance

GIII stock opened at $20.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.02 million, a PE ratio of -5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.64. G-III Apparel Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $26.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.23. G-III Apparel Group had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $606.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $50,472.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,871 shares in the company, valued at $696,846.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of G-III Apparel Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 456.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 78.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,635 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.