G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.06)-$0.04 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.31. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$595.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $585.44 million. G-III Apparel Group also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.80-2.90 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GIII shares. StockNews.com raised G-III Apparel Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.14.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

G-III Apparel Group Price Performance

GIII opened at $20.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.85. G-III Apparel Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $26.15. The firm has a market cap of $925.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.64.

Insider Activity

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.23. G-III Apparel Group had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $606.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $50,472.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,846.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter worth approximately $2,199,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter worth $712,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 55.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 8,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.