G999 Price Down 5.9% Over Last Week (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 9th. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and $9,565.74 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, G999 has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One G999 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00052021 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00034671 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00015998 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000218 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00005244 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003519 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000826 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

