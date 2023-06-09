Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYF) Trading 5.2% Higher

Genel Energy plc (OTCMKTS:GEGYF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.41 and last traded at $1.41. Approximately 24,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 689% from the average daily volume of 3,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Genel Energy from GBX 163 ($2.03) to GBX 162 ($2.01) in a report on Friday, March 24th.

Get Genel Energy alerts:

Genel Energy Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.48.

Genel Energy Company Profile

Genel Energy Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oil and gas exploration services. It operates through the Production and Pre-production segments. The Production segment comprises the producing fields on the Tawke PSC, the Taq Taq PSC, and the Sarta PSC. The Pre-production segment includes the discovered resource held under the Qara Dagh PSC, the Bina Bawi PSC, and the Miran PSC.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.