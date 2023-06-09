General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Holdings Lifted by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $8,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $212.62. 96,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222,819. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $216.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.06. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $202.35 and a twelve month high of $256.86. The stock has a market cap of $58.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 43.17%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.69.

In other news, Director Mark Malcolm bought 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $214.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,009.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,009. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

