General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stock Position Lessened by Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group LLC

Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. General Mills makes up approximately 2.5% of Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in General Mills by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,625,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,030,000 after acquiring an additional 360,830 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in General Mills by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,358,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,206,000 after buying an additional 50,601 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in General Mills by 0.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,907,000 after buying an additional 75,902 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of General Mills by 4.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,173,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,315,000 after purchasing an additional 211,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 3.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,431,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,114,000 after buying an additional 131,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

General Mills stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.48. 1,365,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,256,113. The company has a market cap of $48.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.94 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.43.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on General Mills in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.76.

In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,086,571.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,849,178 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

