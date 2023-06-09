General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Gap Up to $35.85

Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $35.85, but opened at $37.49. General Motors shares last traded at $37.19, with a volume of 11,396,336 shares.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GM shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.81.

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.77 and its 200-day moving average is $36.33. The company has a market capitalization of $51.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.33.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $39.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.38 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 15.74%. General Motors’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.56%.

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $1,010,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,091,212.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 379.2% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

