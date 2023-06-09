GensoKishi Metaverse Reaches Market Cap of $9.58 Million (MV)

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. In the last seven days, GensoKishi Metaverse has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. One GensoKishi Metaverse token can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000379 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GensoKishi Metaverse has a total market capitalization of $9.58 million and approximately $957,422.73 worth of GensoKishi Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GensoKishi Metaverse Token Profile

GensoKishi Metaverse was first traded on January 27th, 2022. GensoKishi Metaverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,696,944 tokens. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @genso_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GensoKishi Metaverse is genso.game.

Buying and Selling GensoKishi Metaverse

According to CryptoCompare, “GENSOKISHI Online -META WORLD- is a GameFi of Elemental Knights Online. Anyone can start the game for free, resell the items acquired in the game on the NFT Marketplace, buy the rights and sell costumes made by themselves, and communicate with people from all over the world.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GensoKishi Metaverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GensoKishi Metaverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GensoKishi Metaverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

