GeoWealth Management LLC Buys 620 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 243.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 875 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COP. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,338,622 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $751,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555,634 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,100 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,728,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,783,000. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 299.3% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,251,834 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $147,716,000 after purchasing an additional 938,331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:COP opened at $104.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.31. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $78.30 and a 1-year high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $15.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 26th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.32%.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.58.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

See Also

