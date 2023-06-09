GeoWealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 119.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $665,326.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,054,075.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,932 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $665,326.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,054,075.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 136,578 shares of company stock valued at $18,543,247. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $140.72 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $144.34. The company has a market capitalization of $411.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.52%.

Several analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.65.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

