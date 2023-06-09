GeoWealth Management LLC Has $196,000 Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

GeoWealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,823 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,508 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,745,605 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,941,047,000 after purchasing an additional 11,465,781 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth about $69,969,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,044,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,380,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,951 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,265,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $124,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 310.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,329,374 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $62,958,000 after buying an additional 2,517,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.03 and its 200 day moving average is $17.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $19.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.2825 dividend. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Several equities analysts have commented on KMI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.56.

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

