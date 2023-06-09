GeoWealth Management LLC Invests $233,000 in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 9.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 56.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,271,000 after buying an additional 20,022 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $642,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $390,000. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Simon Property Group Trading Down 1.0 %

In related news, Director Karen N. Horn purchased 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $109.33 per share, with a total value of $60,240.83. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,725,857.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SPG opened at $109.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.29. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.02 and a 52 week high of $133.08. The company has a market cap of $35.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.85 per share. This represents a $7.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.09%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

