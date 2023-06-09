GeoWealth Management LLC Makes New $34,000 Investment in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 219.7% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000.

BATS:QUAL opened at $129.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.27. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

