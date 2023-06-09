GeoWealth Management LLC Makes New $34,000 Investment in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Posted by on Jun 9th, 2023

GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUALGet Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 219.7% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS:QUAL opened at $129.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.27. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.