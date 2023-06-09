GeoWealth Management LLC Sells 1,663 Shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

GeoWealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,663 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF alerts:

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTLS stock opened at $52.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $639.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.40 and a 200 day moving average of $50.32. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $46.64 and a 1 year high of $52.26.

About First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.