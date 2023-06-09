GeoWealth Management LLC Takes $59,000 Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 267.4% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

IUSB opened at $45.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.72. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $43.12 and a 12 month high of $48.06.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.136 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

(Get Rating)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.