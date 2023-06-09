GICTrade Price Hits $0.95 (GICT)

GICTrade (GICT) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 8th. GICTrade has a market capitalization of $94.04 million and $11,893.92 worth of GICTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GICTrade has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One GICTrade token can currently be bought for $0.95 or 0.00003576 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GICTrade Token Profile

GICTrade’s launch date was March 31st, 2019. GICTrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,272,330 tokens. GICTrade’s official message board is medium.com/@gictradeio. GICTrade’s official website is www.gicindonesia.com. GICTrade’s official Twitter account is @gictradeio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GICTrade Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GICTrade (GICT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. GICTrade has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GICTrade is 0.95104489 USD and is down -0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $10,773.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gicindonesia.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GICTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GICTrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GICTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

