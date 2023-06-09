GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Price Target Raised to $50.00

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of GitLab in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on GitLab from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of GitLab from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on GitLab from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on GitLab from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.88.

GitLab Price Performance

Shares of GitLab stock opened at $45.86 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.29. GitLab has a 52-week low of $26.24 and a 52-week high of $70.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of -34.22 and a beta of -0.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. GitLab had a negative net margin of 42.84% and a negative return on equity of 22.77%. The firm had revenue of $126.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that GitLab will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 7,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.98 per share, for a total transaction of $196,576.28. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,647,312 shares in the company, valued at $71,424,477.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 3,900 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $118,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 847,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,685,249.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 7,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.98 per share, with a total value of $196,576.28. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,647,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,424,477.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and have sold 12,594 shares worth $418,200. 28.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GitLab

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in GitLab by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,845,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,521,000 after acquiring an additional 228,085 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in GitLab by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,649,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,796 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in GitLab by 152.1% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,952,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in GitLab by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,950,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,468,000 after purchasing an additional 266,048 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in GitLab by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,375,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,738,000 after purchasing an additional 869,131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

